Contestant of Vikas Gupta’s ‘Ace Of Space’ Danish Zehen dies in car accident

YouTube blogger Danish Zehen passed away in a car accident today morning, Danish Zehen who recently participated in Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space.

Danish Zehen was a lifestyle blogger and was a hit on social media having close to 855k followers on his Instagram page.

Vikas Gupta mourned the contestant’s death and shared a picture of Danish. “Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other houseguests that you aren’t coming back. You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace #Coolestbadboi You looked like a baby as I saw you lying down, thinking you could wake up anytime. You have long gone but you shall remain always in my #Zehen Thankyou for teaching me this word ??.” It is being said that the 21-year-old met with an accident on the Vashi highway and the picture of his smashed car (post the accident) is going viral on social media.