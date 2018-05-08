Contribution of youth in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is now more important: Big B

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘102 Not Out’, said that the contribution of youth in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is now more important than ever and he urged the youngsters to join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship and help in building a cleaner nation. Amitabh, 75, re-tweeted a video from the official page of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In the video, the "Piku" star is seen talking about making India open defecation-free and…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘102 Not Out’, said that the contribution of youth in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is now more important than ever and he urged the youngsters to join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship and help in building a cleaner nation.

Amitabh, 75, re-tweeted a video from the official page of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In the video, the “Piku” star is seen talking about making India open defecation-free and building toilets in villages.

It was captioned: “As the Swachh Bharat Mission is moving towards building an Open Defecation Free India, the contribution of the youth is now more important than ever. Join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship and help us build a cleaner nation.”

Amitabh added: “More awareness needs to be made for this campaign…I work towards this not only by face or voice, but also by profession… I have to do, whatever I have said! More needs to be done, and we shall do it, not just by voice and face, but working for it… I shall certainly!”