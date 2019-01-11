Corruption charges against me are false, says Alok Verma

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Alok Verma
Corruption charges against me are false, says Alok Verma

Alok Verma today made his stand clear and said that corruption charges against his are false and frivolous. Verma made this comment after he was transferred within 48 hours after rejoining as CBI Director.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, Verma said: “It is sad that (on the) basis false, unsubstantiated and frivolous allegations made by only one person, who was inimical to me, I have been transferred to another post pursuant to the orders of the committee which was assigned the task of deciding my future course of action as Director CBI,” he said referring to the allegations made against him by Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Verma’s remarks came after he was unceremoniously removed from the post on Thursday evening after a 2-1 decision by the high-level Selection Committee.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Alok Verma, CBI Director, Special Director

Alok Verma today made his stand clear and said that corruption charges against his are false and frivolous. Verma made this comment after he was transferred within 48 hours after rejoining as CBI Director. In a statement issued late Thursday…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH