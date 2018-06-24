Country’s economy has been destroyed under Modi govt: Shiv Sena

New Delhi: Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Shiv Sena said that the country’s economy has been destroyed under Narendra Modi government and that the Indian currency has plummeted to its lowest levels.

In an editorial ‘Saamana’, Sena stated: “The economy of the country has been destroyed under the Modi government. Modi wanted to show that he, and not (his predecessor) Manmohan Singh, was the real economist by bringing the rupee at par with the US dollar.”

“However, the Indian currency has plummeted to its lowest levels,” it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said banks and financial institutions are engaging in undisciplined behaviour and those who “looted” banks ran away from the country under Modi’s nose.

“What happened to the promises of not tolerating corruption and sending those engaging in it to jail?” the Sena publication sought to know.

Citing the recent criminal case registered against Pune-based developer D S Kulkarni for allegedly cheating a public sector lender, the Sena said many banking frauds have come to fore during the Modi regime.

Allegations of wrongdoing have also been levelled against ICICI BankNSE 0.91 % CEO Chanda Kochhar and businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, said the Sena publication.