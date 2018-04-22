Country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal: RBI governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has said the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal and sssertedg that the Indian economy turned in a resilient performance in 2017-18.
Patel was addressing the International Monetary Finance Committee here yesterday. “The Indian economy turned in a resilient performance in 2017-18,” Patel said.
Although the real GDP growth was moderated to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent a year ago, there was a strong rebound in the second half of the year on the back of a turnaround in investment demand, he said.