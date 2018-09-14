Court issues non-bailable warrants against Andhra CM

According to the information given by the official, Maharashtra court has issued non-bailable warrants against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and 14 others in a 2010 case pertaining to an agitation against the Babli Barrage on River Godavari.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dharmabad Court (Nanded) N.R. Gajbhiye on Thursday issued the NBWs against Naidu and his cabinet colleagues, Irrigation Minister D.U. Rao, Social Welfare Minister G.Kamalakar and 12 others.

The police have been ordered to arrest them and produce them before the court at the next hearing on September 21.

The incident took place when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had organised massive protests over what it termed the “illegal constructions” of the Babli Barrage project by the Maharashtra government allegedly to divert Godavari River waters from Telangana region of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.