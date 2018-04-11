Cricket to return to the Sawai Man Singh stadium today! See details here

It will be a happy moment for the cricket fans as cricket will be played once again at the Sawai Man Singh stadium on Wednesday. It will be an unforgettable day in the history of SMS Stadium and the Pink City will be looking forward for some of the heartening moments of cricket once again. After the long gap of four years there will be a ball bowled and the day will also be a big one for Rajasthan Royals…

After the long gap of four years there will be a ball bowled and the day will also be a big one for Rajasthan Royals who are making a comeback on their home turf after a span of two years and will be taking on the Delhi Daredevils team on Wednesday.

The clash between the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was the reason behind the stoppage of matches in the SMS Stadium. However, the differences were sorted out earlier this year and the ground is all set to host IPL matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years on charges of betting by their owners and the R.M. Lodha headed Supreme Court panel had suspended RR co-owner Raj Kundra and then CSK Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan from all cricket-related activities for life.

Leaving behind old bitter memories, cricket fans of the Pink city are very much eager to watch their favourite team play and SMS stadium will see the live action, collective claps and thrilling cricket action after four years.

Rajasthan Royals vice-president Rajeev Khanna had briefed media about the possibilities of match played here and the preparations that they have as of now, and said: “We are keen to play in Jaipur and hopefully we should if all goes well”.

Tejraj Singh, PRO, SMS Stadium expressed his opinion and said that he was very much confident regarding the prospects of the stadium hosting IPL after four years and mentioned: “The stadium once used to remain packed during the IPL matches. With strength to accommodate around 25,000 people, the stadium is ready again to host IPL this time.”

On the security front, there have been special arrangements made by the police for the smooth running of the traffic to make sure there no inconvenience caused to the people. It will be a big day for the cricketing fans as they will get to witness the game after a long gap of four years and see their favourite players in live action.