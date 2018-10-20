Cricketer Praveen Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian speedster Praveen Kumar has announced retirement form all forms of cricket after giving his services for eleven years since he making his international debut for India.

The Meerut bowler gave several moments to the Indian team to cherish, in 2011, he became the 18th Indian cricketer to have his name on the Honours Board of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

One of the most prolific wicket-takers in domestic cricket, Praveen heavily impressed for Uttar Pradesh in the 2005-06 Ranji Trophy where he took 41 wickets and 386 runs to take the tournament by a storm.

Even though he didn’t had fiery pace still troubled the batsmen with his ability to swing the ball both way round. After an impressive stint in the domestic circuit, he earned his deserved international call-up in November 2007.

Praveen Kumar played 68 ODIs and 6 Test matches for India picking 77 and 27 wickets respectively in the two formats. His 27 scalps in Tests include a five-for at the Lord’s and despite being one of the best performers in the series, he never played in whites for India again. He was also initially picked in the World Cup 2011 squad but missed out due to an injury. His last appearance for India came on March 30 in 2012 against South Africa.

Praveen Kumar will continue playing company cricket for ONGC but has decided to quit all forms of competitive cricket. He reckoned that there are several youngsters waiting to play for UP and he didn’t want their careers to be affected because of him.