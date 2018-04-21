Crime branch make shocking revelation in Surat rape case: Victim, mom were sold for 35,000 Rupees

AHMEDABAD/SURAT: Some shocking revelations have been made by the Ahmedabad police crime branch as they have claimed to have cracked the case of rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl by arresting the prime accused from Rajasthan. In probe it has been found that the girl whose body had been recovered in Surat on April 6 and her widowed mother had been bought by the accused for Rs 35,000 to be used as bonded labourers. Reports say that there were…

Reports say that there were severe injury marks in her private parts inflicted by sticklike object and body had 87 injury marks.

According to the information given by the crime branch officials, Harsayai Gurjar (35) was arrested from Gangapur in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, while three others, including Harsayai’s brother Harisinh, and two other brothers — Naresh and Amarsinh Gurjar — were detained.

Police further informed that Harsayai and Harsinh, from Gangapur are labour contractors in marble units in Surat, on the other hand Naresh and Amarsinh work for them.

It was on March 15, Harsayai had bought the girl and her widowed mother from a man in Gangapur by paying him Rs 35,000 to be used as bonded labourers, police informed.