CSA refused AB de Villiers’s offer to play WC

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement for the ongoing World Cup, but it was turned down by Cricket South Africa.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the offer was made by de Villiers in May, just a day before South Africa selectors announced their final 15-member squad for the prestigious quadrennial event.

However, South Africa team management declined the offer with a thinking that a recall would, among other things, be unfair to the squad that had been together for the past year since de Villiers announced his retirement.

The report also said that De Villiers had approached Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, where he expressed his desire to reverse his retirement and play for the team in the World Cup. However, the team management declined his offer.