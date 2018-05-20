Cuba plane crash death toll mounts to 110

According to the information given by the officials, death toll from Friday's Boeing 737 crash in Cuba, close to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport has now mounted to 110. Transportation Minister Abel Izquierdo told a press conference on Saturday that of the 110 dead, 99 were Cubans, 11 foreigners including 6 Mexican crew members, 2 Argentines, 1 Mexican and 2 temporary foreign residents, Xinhua news agency reported.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday visited the survivors and relatives of the victims…

According to the information given by the officials, death toll from Friday’s Boeing 737 crash in Cuba, close to Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport has now mounted to 110.

Transportation Minister Abel Izquierdo told a press conference on Saturday that of the 110 dead, 99 were Cubans, 11 foreigners including 6 Mexican crew members, 2 Argentines, 1 Mexican and 2 temporary foreign residents, Xinhua news agency reported.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday visited the survivors and relatives of the victims the crash.

The Cubana airlines flight on Friday plummeted to the ground and burst into flames. The Boeing 737, which was rented from Mexican airline Damojh, was carrying 113 people at the time of the accident, Yzquierdo said.