Cummins hails Tim Paine, says he is doing “brilliant job” as skipper

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins hailed the incumbent Tim Paine of doing a “brilliant job” as skipper of the Australian Test team and rubbished talks of his elevation as the future Test skipper.

Cummins, who starred with both bat and ball, taking career-best figures of 6/27 in the second innings and registering another career-best 63 with the willow, albeit in a losing cause in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), drew calls from leg-spin legend Shane Warne that the 25-year-old pacer evokes captaincy material.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous at the moment,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “We’ve obviously got ‘Painey’ (Tim Paine) at the moment who is doing a brilliant job and I think it’s his for a long time now.”