Curfew protests turn violent in Jammu

Jammu: Curfew has been imposed by the Authorities in Jammu city after mobs protesting against the terrorist strike in the Kashmir Valley turned violent. There were few vehicles torched and several others got damaged.

District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar said the curfew had been clamped to maintain law and order. Police said the violence began in the city’s Gujjar Nagar area.

Police used tear smoke and batons to bring the situation under control after which curfew was imposed, initially in Gujjar Nagar, Talab Khatikan, Janipur, Bakshi Nagar, Chenni Heemat, Bus Stand and some other places in old city area and later extended to entire Jammu.

Tension spread to other “sensitive areas” of the city as news about the violence in Gujjar Nagar spread.

“People are advised to maintain calm and not play into the hands of anti-social elements who want to exploit the situation for their nefarious objectives,” a police officer said.