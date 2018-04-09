CWG 2018: India clinch maiden badminton mixed-team gold

New Delhi: Indian team has a lot to cherish as they have clinched their maiden team gold in CWG Commonwealth Games 2018 and it was Saina who defeated Malaysia's Soniia Cheah in the final event in three sets 21-11,19-21, 21-9. Malaysia's Soniia Cheah forced the game into a decider after bagging the second set 21-19. Earlier it was Kidambi Srikanth delivered a dominating performance to thrash world no 1 Lee Chong Wei. This was India's 10th gold in the 21st…

New Delhi: Indian team has a lot to cherish as they have clinched their maiden team gold in CWG Commonwealth Games 2018 and it was Saina who defeated Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in the final event in three sets 21-11,19-21, 21-9.

Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah forced the game into a decider after bagging the second set 21-19. Earlier it was Kidambi Srikanth delivered a dominating performance to thrash world no 1 Lee Chong Wei. This was India’s 10th gold in the 21st edition of the multi-sporting event, taking India’s medal tally to 19.

In the first rubber, the mixed-doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy defeated Malaysian duo Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh by 21-14, 15-21, 21-15. It was an effortless first set win for the Indian pair before the Malaysians took over to dominate through the second set and first part of the decider. With their 21-15 win, India had to step into the third and final set to decide the winner of the rubber.

Malaysia was at their ruthless best at the interval of the third set with the score then standing 11-7. But it was Ponnappa’s experience that helped Satwik and the pair in itself to slowly take the lead and then maintain it until they bagged the decider.