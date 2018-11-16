Cyclone Gaja crosses Tamil Nadu, three Killed

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ has the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam and has resulted in the life loss of three people. The wind speed was up to 120 km per hour which created trouble for the people nearby.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 76,290 people were evacuated from low lying areas and sheltered at over 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. Due to Cyclone Gaja, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Nagapattinam.

Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur districts are receiving rainfall. The weather office predicted rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The weather office also gave information that extremely heavy rain measuring about 20 cm is expected in Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram districts.