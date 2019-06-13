Cyclone Vayu brings heavy rainfall in Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Vayu today began skirting the Saurashtra coast in Gujarat and resulted in heavy rains in the coastal areas.

As was feared, the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ did not make landfall in Gujarat but was passing over the Saurashtra region, affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Dwarka districts, bringing widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rains.

Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, said that although the IMD has informed that the cyclone has changed its course, “it may still cause heavy winds and rains, and so we are still on stand-by mode”.

“Cyclone Vayu is 110 kilometres from Veraval to the south-west and 150 kilometres from Porbandar to the south. The cyclone is moving towards the north and was crossing over Saurashtra,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office in Gujarat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani immediately after reaching Bishkek for the SCO Summit and inquired about the cyclone preparedness and assured all assistance and support from Centre to mitigate the effects of the storm.

Skymet Weather had earlier stated that the ‘Very Severe Cyclone’ might weaken into a Category 1 Cyclonic Storm from Category 2, though the wind speed will be 135-145 kms per hour gusting up to 175 kms per hour.