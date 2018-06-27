Dadlani heaps praise for Neha Kakkar

Mumbai: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani today heaped praise for singer Neha Kakkar and went on to say that he is very much impressed with her that he is willing to take tips from her. Neha, now a successful singer, had competed on the show in 2006.

Dadlani talking to media went on to say that: “Neha’s story is incredible. From being a contestant to becoming a judge on the same show is truly a remarkable feat.”

He further added that it has happened for the first time in the world on a talent show. Also, from the three-member panel, Neha as a judge would be able to see the contestants’ perspective a lot clearer than us.

“I have never been a contestant on any television show. I have been a part of multiple college competitions and that’s a very different thing than being a part of a TV show.” To be a contestant on a reality show, Dadlani feels it takes a lot of hard work and dedication.