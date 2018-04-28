Dalmia Bharat Group ‘Adopts’ Red Fort for five years

New Delhi: Dalmia Bharat group has adopted the Red Fort for a period of five years, making it the first corporate house to adopt a historical monument. The Dalmia Bharat group bagged the contract for Rs 25 crore after beating IndiGo Airlines and the GMR group, a report in Business Standard said. The company will now be responsible for maintaining and revamping the 17th century monument built by fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The ‘Adopt a Heritage’ (Apni Dharohar Apni…

New Delhi: Dalmia Bharat group has adopted the Red Fort for a period of five years, making it the first corporate house to adopt a historical monument.

The Dalmia Bharat group bagged the contract for Rs 25 crore after beating IndiGo Airlines and the GMR group, a report in Business Standard said. The company will now be responsible for maintaining and revamping the 17th century monument built by fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

The ‘Adopt a Heritage’ (Apni Dharohar Apni Pehchan Project) scheme was launched by the president on September 17 last year, following which various companies volunteered to adopt the monument. The deal was signed with Dalmia Bharat group early in April, but was made public on Wednesday.

Under the contract, the Dalmia Bharat group will provide drinking water kiosks, street furniture-like benches and shop signage within six months. It will then have to put up upgrade toilets, light up the Red Fort pathways and bollards, tactile maps, restore work and landscaping, build a 1,000-square-foot visitor facility centre, 3-D projection mapping of the Red Fort’s interior and exterior, battery-operated vehicles and charging stations for such vehicles and a thematic cafeteria within a year.