Davis Cup: Ferrer moves to semifinals

David Ferrer has defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber, 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-5 in an epic match, to help Spain to the Davis Cup semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Germany.

Down by 1-2 heading into the final day of the quarterfinals, held on a clay court in this eastern Spanish city’s bullring, Rafeal Nadal drew level for Spain at Alexander Zverev’s expense before Ferrer sealed the win after the almost five-hour match against Kohlschreiber on Sunday, reports Efe.

Spain qualified for the semifinals for the first time in seven years, after extending their home winning streak to 27.

With no margin for error, Ferrer put on an aggressive performance, taking a 4-2 lead in the first set, but he could not consolidate the break as Kohlschreiber broke back.

The Spanish player saved two break points in the 11th game and took a 0-40 lead in the next game, but he was unable to capitalize on any of these opportunities.

Kohlschreiber held serve, forcing a tiebreak that saw Ferrer taking the first five points and lose just one of the next three points to clinch the set.