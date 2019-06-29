Dean Jones thinks Dhoni must bat at number 4

Mumbai: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has the opinion that former India skipper M.S. Dhoni, and not Vijay Shankar, should bat at the number four spot in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.

Jones is also off the view that India should include left-arm all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he gives the team an extra spin option which can come in handy as the pitches are getting slower towards the business end of the tournament in England.

“Normally I don”t like touching the team when it”s flying and India is flying at the moment but I have got a concern with the player at number four. I have no problem with M.S. Dhoni going there and Jadeja coming in a little later which gives you a spin option,” said Jones at the Philips Hue Cricket Live show for Star Sports.

“I think the pitches are getting a little more tired as the tournament progresses so you need that left hander down there to help you a little bit. But I”ll have faith and give it one more go,” he added.

Earlier, Virat Kohli”s deputy Rohit Sharma had also said that Dhoni should bat at the number four spot as that it is the “ideal” position for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Dinesh Karthik should be included in the playing XI and he should bat at number four.

“I know many people would have the mindset that the winning combination shouldn”t be changed, however, I feel differently. Vijay Shankar hasn”t done anything and if we come to the position of playing in the semifinals, we are going to be facing the top quality bowling line up and if we lose early wickets, we need someone solid at number four and I prefer Dinesh Karthik at that position,” said Pathan.