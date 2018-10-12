Death toll in Hurricane Michael mounts to six

The death toll from hurricane Michael has mounted to six and the rescue efforts are on and the authorities have warned that the toll could further increase.

Now a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph, Michael is expected to gain strength as it passes into Virginia and moves into the western Atlantic Ocean on Thursday night, bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding over parts of North Carolina and Virginia, CNN reported.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Michael’s core was located about 15 miles north-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia, and was moving northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Michael made landfall on Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, dashing homes into pieces, swallowing marinas and leaving piles of rubble where shopping centres once stood.

The victims comprise fourfrom Florida, a child in Georgia and a man in North Carolina, authorities said. So far, Coast Guard crews in Florida have rescued 40 people and assisted 232.

Conditions remain precarious in hard hit areas, especially Mexico Beach, Florida, where the hurricane crashed into it with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet. Mexico Beach, a gorgeous beachfront city, now looks like an apocalyptic mess, according to survivors.