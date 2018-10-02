Death toll in Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami mounts to 1234

Jakarta: The Indonesian government mentioned that the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people and several people are severely injured and many are left with no house and property.

“As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

Indonesian volunteers dug mass graves for more than 1,000 bodies on Monday after a quake and tsunami devastated swathes of Sulawesi, as authorities — struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster — appealed for international help.

Indonesia is no stranger to natural calamities and Jakarta wanted to show that it was able to deal with a catastrophe that has killed at least 832 people so far according to the official toll.