Death toll in Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami mounts to 1234

By
Team Pardaphash
-
7 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia
Indonesia quake: Death toll mounts to 131

Jakarta: The Indonesian government mentioned that the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people and several people are severely injured and many are left with no house and property.

“As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

Indonesian volunteers dug mass graves for more than 1,000 bodies on Monday after a quake and tsunami devastated swathes of Sulawesi, as authorities — struggling to deal with the sheer scale of the disaster — appealed for international help.

Indonesia is no stranger to natural calamities and Jakarta wanted to show that it was able to deal with a catastrophe that has killed at least 832 people so far according to the official toll.

World News,World Breaking News,, Earthquake, indonesia, Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami

Jakarta: The Indonesian government mentioned that the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people and several people are severely injured and many are left with no house and property. "As of…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH