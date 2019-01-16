Deepika banned Ranveer from doing these three things as a strict wife!

Mumbai: One of the most adorable couples from the Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who happened to tie knot in grandest manner and their wedding was amongst the royal weddings of the industry. After their wedding, they still managed to grab headlines for their adorable pictures together but this time they are in the news as Ranveer has revealed few things that his wife has banned him from being a strict wife.

Ranveer revealed on Famously Filmfare, the three things that Deepika has banned him to do. He shared that the things include “Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls”.

Well, it’s just beautiful to see the lovebirds turning into an adorable married couple!

But most importantly, the newlyweds are enjoying their married life and making sure their fans, too, keep getting updated about all the revelations that the marriage has brought for them.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer’s Gully Boy trailer and song have grabbed the viewers’ attention. He will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.