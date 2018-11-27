Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai Reception to be a gala affair, here’s the guest list

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai will be a gala affair and the newly wedcouple is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that they invite all their important people and the two wedding receptions are lined up in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 are expected to be a grand in all aspects.

Ranveer Singh has invited Katrina Kaif to his reception in Mumbai on December 1. Katrina Kaif, who is currently filming Bharat with Salman Khan, has reportedly discussed her schedule with the filmmakers as she intends to tick on yes on the RSVP note as per the report published in SpotboyE.

“Katrina received the invitation four days ago and she is gearing up to attend the event. She has discussed this with Salman Khan and if all goes well, she will walk in to the party with the superstar and (Bharat) director Ali Abbas Zafar. She is looking forward to the bash,” a source told SpotboyE.

The source also added that Deepika and Ranveer are also sending text messages to their colleagues and close friends. “While the actress (Deepika) did not send a text to Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he did,” the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan 6 where she said: “I’m really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend… I might not be invited for any but that’s a separate thing. But in my mind I’m looking forward to an invitation.”