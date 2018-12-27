Deepika Padukone now has 30 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has managed to get a huge fan following on Instagram and celebrating the same and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen having fun while doing a moonwalk dance.”Moonwalking into 30 million…Thank You for the love,” she captioned the video.
