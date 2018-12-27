Deepika Padukone now has 30 mn followers on Instagram

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Deepika Padukone,Fame, actress
Fame is not all that important for Deepika Padukone!

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has managed to get a huge fan following on Instagram and celebrating the same and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen having fun while doing a moonwalk dance.”Moonwalking into 30 million…Thank You for the love,” she captioned the video.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Deepika Padukone, Instagram, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has managed to get a huge fan following on Instagram and celebrating the same and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen having fun…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH