Deepika Padukone now has 30 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has managed to get a huge fan following on Instagram and celebrating the same and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen having fun while doing a moonwalk dance.”Moonwalking into 30 million…Thank You for the love,” she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram moonwalking into #30million 🤓😝 🥳Thank You for the 💕💕💕!!! A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 26, 2018 at 11:07pm PST

