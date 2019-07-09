Deepika posts pic of Ranveer”s rainbow birthday cake

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has posted a picture of the beautiful rainbow cake she treated her husband and Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh to on his birthday on July 6.

Posting a snapshot of the cake on Instagram on Monday evening, Deepika wrote: “Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it too! Birthday boy”s birthday cake.”

Recently Ranveer treated his fans to a candid photograph on Instagram, of Deepika relaxing on an easy chair.

“High on cake. Happy birthday to me,” he had captioned the image.

