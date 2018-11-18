Deepika-Ranveer back from Italy post marriage, love birds look adorable together| SEE PICS

Mumbai: One of the most talked about wedding of the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy on 14th and 15th of November along with their few selected friends who they chose to invite on their special day but the fans continuously remained impatient to see the pictures from their wedding but the couple chose to keep it private with strict no pictures and no mobile phone policy on entering the wedding venue.

But thank god that the couple themselves managed to post two pictures of the two different style to tie knot with each other and now when they are back from Italy post their wedding, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As soon as the two landed, they were endlessly photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and Ranveer Singh’s house.

Check out the pics here:-