Deepika-Ranveer got engaged 4 years ago and kept it secret!

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last month in Lake Como, Italy and then hosted two wedding reception parties, one in Bengaluru and the second one in Mumbai.

The couple has been since making headlines with their wedding photos, videos and giving every one in the country, couple goals. However, a new piece of news just dropped on the web which has caught fans in shock.

Incidentally, Deepika and Ranveer had got engaged more than 4 years ago and finally decided to get hitched on November 14-15 this year.