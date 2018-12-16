Deepika-Ranveer, Kriti, Sara and others heat up Dinesh Vijan’s reception| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Famous producer and director Dinesh Vijan tied knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 13 and after their intimate wedding the duo hosted a grand wedding reception which was made a gala affair in the presence of celebrities including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to name a few.
Dinesh Vijan is the founder of Maddock Films and has produced titles such as Finding Fanny, Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal.
Here are the pictures of all the guest arrivals in the reception:-
Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, bollywood news, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Dinesh Vijan, Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception, Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception pictures, Entertainment news, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Pramita Tanwar, Sara Ali Khan
Mumbai: Famous producer and director Dinesh Vijan tied knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 13 and after their intimate wedding the duo hosted a grand wedding reception which was made a gala affair in the presence of celebrities including Deepika…