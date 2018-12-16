Deepika-Ranveer, Kriti, Sara and others heat up Dinesh Vijan’s reception| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Famous producer and director Dinesh Vijan tied knot with Pramita Tanwar on December 13 and after their intimate wedding the duo hosted a grand wedding reception which was made a gala affair in the presence of celebrities including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to name a few.

Dinesh Vijan is the founder of Maddock Films and has produced titles such as Finding Fanny, Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal.

Here are the pictures of all the guest arrivals in the reception:-