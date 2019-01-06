Defence Minister has exposed intentions of those who misled country: Modi

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress for misleading the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Defence Minister has exposed intentions of those who misled the country.

“You must have seen how the country’s first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elucidated a critical subject like defence and her inner truth in Parliament yesterday using her skill and competence,” Mr. Modi said at a public rally here. “I congratulate Nirmalaji for the accomplishment,” he added.

“The Defence Minister has exposed the intentions of those who misled the country, played politics with national security and used Parliament for their own entertainment, besides their childishness, before the country,” Mr. Modi said.

Sustaining his attack on the Congress over defence procurement, Mr. Modi said: “Now, the country can see through how a conspiracy was hatched to weaken our defence sector between 2004 and 2014 and figure out all finer points of the plot. When our government is bringing the defence personnel from the clutches of the conspirators, it is stinging them like thorns.”

The Prime Minister also returned the fire on ‘chowkidar chor hai’ barb of the Congress president saying, “at any cost they want to get rid of the ‘chowkidar’ from their path. Anywhere, ‘choron ki jamat’ [troop of thieves] in a society or house or in an apartment tries to remove the security guard first.