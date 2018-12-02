Deleting apps from the Apple MacBook is now possible

Most of the people use i-phone and they have to face a problem that the apps pre-installed in MacBook can’t be uninstalled but now Apple updated its software for their users with a new feature in which the apps of the MacBook can be uninstalled by the user manually on the basis of their preferences and now the user can unistall the apps which they don’t use.

Uninstalling Mac software applications is a bit different to the process on a Windows PC, and there are some stubborn Mac programs that even the best of us have troubling getting rid of. But there’s always a solution. Here’s how to uninstall or delete a software program or application from your Mac – a handy process that will help to make space on a Mac and could speed it up too.

On the Mac, things are a little different. After Apple adopted NeXT OS and launched Mac OS X in 2001, it also maintained the Unix way of separating system files from a user’s working space.

So programs are typically stored in the /Applications directory, and a user’s preferences for how that app may be configured are stored in ~/Library/Preferences. Additionally, there may be some necessary supporting files stored in ~/Library/Application Support and /Library/Application Support.

The apps themselves that live in the Applications folder (although they can be stored elsewhere…) are actually bundles of many files all packaged together. As far as the user is concerned, you just need to double-click on an app’s icon – or click once for a shortcut that’s held in the Dock – and the application will launch, using all the resources it needs stored in the application package and elsewhere.

Which means, to uninstall an application in macOS, you need only drag the app to the bin (‘Trash’ in Apple’s unchangeable US English). There is no explicit need to do anything else… in most circumstances, anyway.

If you don’t run the Mac with an administrator account, you will also be asked for an admin password in order to delete an app.

Here we tell you how to delete and remove unwanted apps on the MacBook. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open Finder

Step 2: On the left side you’ll see the Applications tab, click on it.

Step 3: Select the apps you want to delete.

Step 4: Simply right click on the app and select “Move to trash”. You can also drag the app to the trash can or alternatively through keyboard use “Command+Delete” shortcut/

Step 5: Go to the Trash can and and click on Empty Trash option to completely remove the app from your MacBook.

So there you go, in these five simple steps you can get rid of the unwanted apps that have been on your MacBook.As we mentioned earlier, the process is slightly different than that on the iPhone or the iPad. Yet remains extremely simple.