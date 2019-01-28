Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi in IRCTC scam

A Delhi court today granted regular bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with a money laundering case in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

However, Lalu Prasad will continue to stay in jail over the fodder scam cases against him. Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj of Patiala House Court granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each and scheduled the next hearing for February 11.

The court also directed the accused to surrender their passports and asked them not to leave the country without prior intimation. Welcoming the order, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, “We are confident of getting justice. We trust the judiciary.