Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair’ gets grander in its 7th edition

New Delhi: The Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF), hosted by UBM India, is all set to congregate prime jewellers, import & export merchants and key industry associations in the capital city with its 7th edition. The three day fair from (29th September – 1st October, 2018) to be held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will showcase some of the newest trends in the gem and jewellery industry. The fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by associations, and the industry at large, with support from eminent associations namely The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwara Jewellers Association & Karol Bagh Jewellers Association.

With over 700+ participating brands and a growth of 25% in participation, the show has truly grown as the prevalent jewellery and gemstone sourcing destination for jewellers.

DJGF will see jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representative from trade and governmental organisations, all come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business. This year, the expo will also be holding an insightful seminars on ‘Gemstone Identification’, ‘Synthetic Diamonds HPHT and CVD’ ‘Diamond Assortment and Valuation’ and ‘Diamond Grading to Trading’ over the three days. The expo seeks to be an unmatched platform for sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector that has seen a fair share of volatility in recent times.

The list of exhibitors this year include: Shilpi Jewels, Vikas Chain, Unique Chain, Riddhima Chain, Swarnshilp, Rohtak Chain, Heera Jewellers, Shri Balaji Gold , Royal Chain and Classic Solitaires amongst others. As a kickoff, UBM India held a series of successful road shows in North Indian cities like Bareilly, Chandigarh, Dehradun.

Speaking on the announcement of the 7th edition of DJGF and the ever-growing prospects of the jewellery industry in North India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “Gems & Jewellery industry has acquired prominence over the years in the country, given its dual utility of improving aesthetics as well as investment. Jewellery has always had a cultural connect owing to the diversity of the country, and thus, its usage is rooted in geographical traditions.

With its expertise in the jewellery portfolio globally and across India in multiple cities such as of Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and two new shows in Chennai and Mumbai this year, UBM India is perfectly poised to organize the 7th edition of the premier Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair. North India is the country’s major market known for its penchant for lustrous and statement jewellery pieces, including Mughal antique, gold, diamond and kundan navratna, to name just a few. UBM India understands this love for sparkle, and through the Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair, aims to further boost the morale of this sector.”

“The 6th edition of Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair in 2017 reinforced a sense of trust in the jewellery market and saw a remarkable growth of 54% in unique visitor footfalls. We are extremely delighted with the fair’s success year- on- year and we will continue to showcase new jewellery trends, an unmatched jewellery portfolio and conduct knowledge sharing seminars to draw wider trade audiences.” He further added.

The DJGF 2018 will also witness the fourth edition of the Retail Jewellers Guild Awards, a unique initiative by UBM India through which excellence and efforts of individuals & organisations in the Retail Jewellery Business are recognised and honoured on a pan India level. Over a period of 3 years, RJGA has grown to become the most transparent and process driven awards for the industry by giving equal consideration to big and small companies from various corners from the country.

The Retail Jewellers Guild Awards along with Ernst & Young as process advisors, will draw out the best of the country’s talent in the retail jewellery industry through a methodical, professional procedure. The extensive award categories this year are crafted, keeping in mind, the diverse activities of the retail jewellery industry, comprising ‘Store of the Year’, ‘Excellence in Design’, ‘Marketing Excellence’ and ‘Operational Excellence’.

The highlight of RJGA 2018 will be Walk of Fame for the Retail Jewellery — an exclusive showcase of master pieces by eminent brands. This year too, the awards ceremony will be marked by captivating fashion sequences by celebrity show stoppers, insights from industry stalwarts, entertainment and networking sessions.