Delhi Power tussle: Constitution has no space for Anarchy: CJI

A five-judge Constitution Bench while delivering its verdict on the Delhi govt’s appeal challenging the HC judgment holding the L-G as the administrative head of the Capital said that Constitution has no space for Anarchy. Chief Justice Dipak Misra further said that LG must work harmoniously with cabinet.

CJI further made it clear that LG doesn’t have independent power and cannot use his power blindly. He further mentioned that there cannot be complete statehood for Delhi.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi does not have the status of a ‘State’, say the Chief Justice of India, while delivering the verdict. It will be interesting to see what Kejriwal government will do after seeing this verdict.