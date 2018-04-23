Delhi: Two dead, one injured in fire

New Delhi: According to the information given by a fire officer, in an incident that took place in Delhi that killed two men after a massive fire broke out in a three-storied building. The incident occurred on Sunday at 11.52 p.m. at the building located in Shashi Garden of Gandhi Nagar. While explaining the incident to the media, he went on to say: "Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused 12.45 a.m. on Monday. Two…

The incident occurred on Sunday at 11.52 p.m. at the building located in Shashi Garden of Gandhi Nagar.

While explaining the incident to the media, he went on to say: “Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused 12.45 a.m. on Monday. Two bodies, which are yet to be identified, were moved out from the building.

A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury during the rescue operation.”

“It appears the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor and spread to the first and second floors. The residents were sleeping on the third floor at the time of the incident. Some family members were rescued with the help of the locals and firefighters,” he said.

The owner of the building lived on the third floor.