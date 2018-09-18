Delighted seeing people of Varanasi: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the government is putting efforts to develop Varanasi as the “gateway to East India”.

Addressing a large gathering at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amphitheatre, the Prime Minister detailed the many projects being launched and inaugurated in the city and nearby villages so that the face of Varanasi could change.

He said in the bid to make Kashi a smart city, care was being taken not to disturb the ancient flavour of the temple city and conserve its rich history and culture.

The Prime Minister who celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday with school children and party workers in the city, also said he was “doubly” delighted each time he saw the people of Varanasi posting pictures of the city on social media.

“The changed face of the city can be seen by people right from the time they step down from the trains that bring them here,” the Prime Minister said alluding to the pictures of the railway stations here posted on the social media.