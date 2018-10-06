Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s father dies of heart attack

After persisting illness since last few days, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s father Shyaam Lal Maurya who was admitted in the Lohia Hospital of Lucknow died of heart attack today.

As soon as the news of critical condition of his father was brought into his knowledge, Keshav Prasad Maurya cancelled all the scheduled programmes for today and boarded off to Lucknow.

After hearing the news of Mr. Shyaam Lal Maurya’s demise, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers visited the hospital while as per the reports, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be visiting the hospital soon.