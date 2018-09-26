Details revealed: Price, specs of all-new Hyundai Santro

One of the most famous automobile companies Hyundai is known for its brand image and amazing styling. Specifically talking about its latest launch details, Hyundai is all set to officially launch its all new ‘Hyundai Santro’ and the features, specifications have been revealed.

Here are the revealed details:-

Santro will include rear AC vents and a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Clearly, Hyundai wants to position the new hatchback as a car that offers a bit more than the competition, in true-blue Hyundai fashion. The car will get alloy wheels from the Sportz (O) variant upwards, while the lower variants will ride on steel wheels.

The new Santro will be powered by a new, 1.1-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine. This motor will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered as an option. Notably, the new hatchback will be the first Hyundai car to offer an AMT, and this feature will soon make its way into multiple new budget Hyundai cars including the next-gen Grand i10 and the QXi code-named sub-4 meter compact SUV.

There will be five variants on offer: Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O) and Asta. The Era variant will be the base model, and prices are likely to start from Rs. 3.5 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi. ABS and EBD will be standard across variants while twin airbags will be standard from the Magna trim. Steering mounted audio controls will also be offered from the Magna trim.