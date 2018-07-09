Devastating floods still a worry for Japan, toll rise to 104

As per the information given by the authorities, the death toll from devastating floods resulting from torrential rains in Japan has increased to 104 while on the other hand more than 56 others are reported missing.

The rains since July 5, especially in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and the southwestern prefecture of Ehime, caused floods and landslides that destroyed thousands of houses and completely cut off several towns, reports Efe news.

In Hiroshima prefecture, at least 42 people died in accidents caused by the heavy downpour and another three were seriously injured. Another 23 people were killed in Ehime, according to latest official figures.

Some 73,000 troops of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, police and firefighters are still working on search and rescue operations, said government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga.

Seven helicopters have also been deployed to rescue people, who took shelter on terraces and roofs of buildings to escape the flooding at a press conference.

The search for the missing is underway, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Over two million people have been asked to evacuate from their homes.