Developmental priorities & social contexts will continue to define path: Paulomi Tripathi

New Delhi: Indian diplomat Paulomi Tripathi said that the developmental priorities and social contexts will continue to define path that different countries take in process to realise individual and collective rights.

Addressing the General Assembly committee that deals with human right issues, Indian diplomat Paulomi Tripathi said, “We must have a balanced approach to enhance capacities of duty-bearers to meet their obligations and of rights-holders to claim their rights.” “Undue focus on one over the other would be counter-productive,” she added.

“Developmental priorities and societal contexts will continue to define the path that different countries take in the process to realise individual and collective rights,” Tripathi, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said.

Recalling the Vienna Declaration during the committee debate on the “Promotion and Protection of Human Rights,” Tripathi said that there has to be “an honest appraisal” of whether “aggressive and overly intrusive methods without consultation and consent of the country concerned” have led to genuine improvement in human rights.

“Such a confrontational approach has often been counterproductive, leading to politicisation of human rights issues” while dialogue, consultation and cooperation with non-selectivity and transparency will produce better results, she added.

A consideration of the balance between the two sets of rights is relevant to the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Tripathi said.