Dhoni rested for last two ODIs against Australia

Ranchi: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar informed that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been rested for the remaining two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the five-match series against Australia.

Remaining two ODIs against Australia will be played in Mohali (March 10) and in New Delhi (March 13).

“We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest,” said Bangar.

Dhoni, who played the first three ODIs of the series with the third one being in his hometown Ranchi, scored 26 as India failed to wrap up the series at the earliest possible chance.



With India not having any home matches till October, this match could well be the last time that Dhoni has played in India Blues on home soil.



The World Cup is widely believed to be Dhoni’s swansong in India colours.