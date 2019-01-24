Dia Mirza has something to say on climate change

United Nations: Bollywood actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza today mentioned that it’s time to draw inspiration from the Vedas to fight climate change and save the global ecology.

During a Twitter chat she hosted on Wednesday on sustainable development, Mirza said: “This is what our Vedas teach us. To live in harmony with nature. Time to go back to basics and draw inspiration from this ancient knowledge that can guide our lifestyle practices.”

Mirza, who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, was replying to a participant in the chat who tweeted: “In the last four decades, the effects of climate change has been drastic! Every human is connected to nature as are all made up of the five elements of nature, which are space, air, water, fire and earth! Hence, it is our duty to address any change in climate.”

The former Miss Asia Pacific hosted the hour-long Twitter “SDGsImpactChat” on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals answering questions, taking suggestions, encouraging environmental action and presenting her personal agenda for fighting battling climate change.

“Environmental action has been part of my life since I was a child and now as an adult, I have and will continue to work towards conservation of nature, tackling climate change and inspiring sustainable living,” she said.

Mirza had words of reassurance for a “worried and scared” another participant, @BhartiSahai, who was concerned about the conditions in India and said her asthmatic daughter had to use an inhaler while there, but not when she is in Norway.