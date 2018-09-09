Dia Mirza to pen book on India’s unsung conservation heroes

New Delhi: Actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza, who could soon pen a new book on the “unsung” foot soldiers of conservation in India, said here that her literary tastes have evolved over the past years.

Speaking at the launch of a poetry collection here, Dia told media that she has “a deep desire to write a book on the unsung heroes of India, who are on the frontier of, or are the foot soldiers of, conservation”.

“The book will be about those heroes who put their life at risk to protect nature and wildlife, the planet and all of us,” she said. The UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India also said preparations for the book are already underway.

“I’ve done my research; I know who exactly I want to write about. It’s only a matter of taking the time out and sitting down to write it,” shared Dia, who is one of Bollywood’s most active spokespersons on environmental issues.