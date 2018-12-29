Did Lulia Vantur gift this to rumored beau Salman Khan on his birthday? See pic

Mumbai: Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan who turned 53 recently and his much talked birthday bash marked the presence of Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and most importantly rumored girlfriend Lulia Vantur was seen singing birthday song for Salman in one of the cake cutting videos. If rumors are to be believed, Lulia Vantur gifted a Romanian style orthodox crucifix pendant and a gold chain to alleged beau Salman on his birthday.

Later, in one of the pictures Salman was seen wearing a similar pendant and cutting another birthday cake. Salman had taken to his Instagram account recently and shared a photo on social media where he was seen cutting his birthday cake.

The daily also reported that Iulia had sent Christmas gifts to all their friends with a card that read it was from Salman and her. Well if these reports are true it looks like the couple is taking their relationship to the next level.

Here is the picture:-