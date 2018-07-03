Did you know black pepper can work as beauty enhancer?

Can black pepper also be used as beauty enhancer? Apart from working as the taste enhancer black pepper has some magical properties to enhance beauty as well. Yes, you read it right! Black pepper contains properties that are helpful to make the skin glowing and fair.

It is important for us to known the advantages of black pepper because along with acting as a beauty enhancer it can also help in keeping away a lot of diseases.

Here are few of the unknown benefits of black pepper for our body:-

1. Take one and half table spoon of black pepper and two tablespoon of curd. Mix it until the paste is ready and then apply it on your face for few minutes. Rinse it off with warm water. This type of face pack is advantageous in removing ageing scars from your face.

2. Take one and half table spoon of black pepper and one table spoon honey, apply it on your face for next 30 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. Doing so on a regular basis will give you instant glow.

3. Mix 100 ml body lotion with three drops of black pepper oil and apply it on the darker areas of your skin on a regular basis.