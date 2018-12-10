Did you know infections during childhood may affect mental health?

While many of us do not take the infections during childhood seriously and long-lasting but according to the information given by a recent study; infections during childhood might affect the mental health conditions in a longer-run.

The findings of the study are published in the Journal of JAMA Psychiatry. The team associated the less severe infections, majorly treated with antibiotics, with increased risks of 20-40 per cent of mental disorders.

“The surprising finding was that the infections in general — and in particular, the less severe infections, those that were treated with anti-infective agents — increased the risk for the majority of mental disorders,” said Ole Kohler-Forsberg, lead researcher of the study.

For the study, the researchers analysed health data of more than 1 million people and took a close look at their medical histories from birth to late adolescence.

They found associations between any treated infection and increased risk of prescribed medication for various childhood and adolescent mental disorders.

Risks were majorly increased for schizophrenia spectrum disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, personality and behavior disorders, mental retardation, autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder/conduct disorder, and tic disorders.