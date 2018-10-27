Diljit Dosanjh’s new song ‘Putt Jatt Da’ is out | Watch

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh today launched his new single “Putt Jatt Da” on Youtube and the song is going viral on social media within short time of its release. The song is composed by Archie and penned by Ikka.

The upbeat, urban folk fusion song is backed by Speed Records and Times Music, and its video, directed by Keoni Marcelo. It was released on Speed Records’ YouTube channel.

“I’ve always enjoyed singing. It’s something that comes from within. A lot of thoughts and efforts have gone into its creation, ensuring that it’s as unique as my previous tracks,” Diljit said in a statement.

“Ikka and Archie have done a fantastic job in structuring the song. I hope our audience appreciates our efforts and showers their love on the song just like they have always done,” he added.

Diljit’s past songs include “Proper patola”, “5 Tara”, “Laembadgini”, “Patiala Peg” and “Raat di gedi”.