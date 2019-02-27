Dinesh Vijan-Rajkummar Rao to pair up again post Stree in another horror comedy

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Dinesh Vijan who is the director of movie ‘Stree’, is all set to pair up with actor Rajkummar Rao in yet another horror comedy movie that is believed to be titled as ‘Rooh-Afza’ while the actress for the same have not been confirmed yet.

Well, now the reports have that Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan are collaborating once again for their second horror comedy. The film which will revolve around the same genre as Stree has been even given an interesting title. Their upcoming venture will be called Rooh-Afza. Isn’t it unheard and quirky?

Rooh-Afza will mark Rajkummar and Dinesh Vijan’s third outing, after Stree they have been working on their upcoming titled Made In China which also stars Mouni Roy. Dinesh told in a statement, “Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza.”

As per the reports, the film will see yet another ghost trying to capture newly-wed men. The story will be knitted around every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through his first night in a bid to avoid the unfortunate act.

The reports further state, the film will have Fukrey star Varun Sharma popularly known as Choocha alongside Rajkummar. The film is currently in the scripting stage and might go on the floor later this year. The horror-comedy will revolve around the small town boys and their encounters with supernatural powers and will be shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

The leading lady for the film has not been finalised yet, but the makers will soon zero down the actress.