Dipika Kakkar is the winner of Bigg Boss 12!

Mumbai: According to the information given by the sources, predictions and several polls conducted online, television’s favorite bahu Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim will bag in the winner title of Bigg Boss season 12 while Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra will not be in the top three contenders ie they will be evicted in the finale and at the end surpassing everyone Deepak, Dipika and Sreesanth will be the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 12.

Time and again, Bigg Boss is that one show that has marked television’s favorite bahirani’s as winners. From Shweta Tiwari to Juhi Parmar to Urvashi Dholakia and Shilpa Sindhe, television popular faces have ruled the show.

With only few hours left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12, all the top five contestants were shown their Bigg Boss journey in a nutshell and the audience has already picked their favorites from the top 5 and they would have definitely voted in large numbers for their favorite.

It will be interesting to see the top five contenders perform in the finale today. Dipika and Sreesanth’s fun loving dance together will make you go gaga while Deepak’s mesmerizing voice will leave you stunned and Karanvir, Romil and Sreesanth’s passionate dance will give you Goosebumps. Will the predictions of Bigg Boss 12 winner will be true or will it be a lucky day for someone else? Find out today!