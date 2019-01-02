Dipika Kakkar received a heart-warming welcome after winning BB12| SEE VIDEOS

Mumbai: After winning Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim received a grand and heart-warming welcome in her house. Her family members have made this victory special for her in many ways. Dipika managed to sustain in the show for almost 100 days excelling in all the difficulties prevailing in the Bigg Boss house.

Listening to all the derogatory comments in the house of being fake, Dipika held on to her dignity and proved to be the most dignified lady of the show while on the other hand her husband Shoaib Ibrahim continued to ask her fans to keep voting for her. The winning moment became more beautiful when Shoaib lifted wife Dipika with the trophy.

Here are the videos:-